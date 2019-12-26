Kabale battling water crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale municipality is battling a water crisis this festive season. According to residents, the problem has persisted since November this year.

Elias Muhereza, a hotel owner along Bwankosya road in Kabale municipality, says the water crisis has taken a huge toll on his business.

Muhereza says that he has to travel a long distance to find water for use in the hotel. He faults National Water and Sewerage Cooperation for billing them for no work done.

Rose Turyasingura, a house wife in Bugongi says she treks long distances looking for water and sometimes finds the well congested.

She wonders whether NWSC laid off all its employees, which has affected water supply. She also faults the National water provider for failing to communicate about the crisis.

Sharot Tumuhimbise owns a tea room in Rwakaraba cell in northern division in Kabale municipality.

According to Tumuhimbise, she sometimes prepares milk tea in the morning without water due to lack of time waste at public wells.

Tumuhimbise also decries the extra money she spends on hiring boda boda men to fetch for her water.

Lenny Nelson Otai, the Manager National Water and Sewage Cooperation Kabale branch has called for calmness among residents.

He blames the water outage in most parts of the district to the ongoing installation of water pumps to enable to improve water supply.

URN