Judiciary transfers 11 judicial officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The judiciary has transferred eleven judicial officers. The transfer instrument signed by the chief registrar of the judiciary Esther Nambayo points out that the changes that have affected deputy registrars, an assistant registrar and Grade One Magistrates’ take immediate effect.

Among those transferred is Fred Waninda, the acting registrar of the commercial court in charge of planning, performance and development who was recently accused of assaulting a journalist attached to Smart 24 Television.

Waninda was caught on camera slapping the journalist, for recording him while exiting the commercial court where he had testified on allegations of forging an agreement with intentions of grabbing land belonging to one Charles Mulindwa. He will now be deployed in Masaka High Court.

The changes also affected Dr Gladys Nakibuule, who has been away on leave and now moves to Lira High Court and Amos Kwizera who will be deployed to Mbarara High Court. The Chief Magistrates of Lira and Mbarara have been performing additional duties as caretaker registrars.

The other Deputy Registrars transferred are Cissy Mudhasi, who moves from Mukono to Jinja High Court circuit, and Harriet Ssali who is moving from Mukono Jinja to Mukono High Court.

Others are Samuel Emokor, who is moving from the Land Division to the Registry of the Planning and Development Unit, Flavia Nabakooza, from Executions Division to Land Division and Assistant Registrar, Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga, from Masaka to Executions & Bailiffs Division.

Also transferred are Magistrates Grade One: Mukasa Sanyu, from Mbarara to Nabweru, Muhimbise Gordon, from Ibanda to Mbarara and Marion Mangeni, from Nabweru to the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road

Nambayo says that the transfers and deployments are aimed at promoting better relations between the Judiciary and stakeholders especially with the JLOS community and district authorities.

*****

URN