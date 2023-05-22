Judiciary driver sent to Luzira over hate speech

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanley Kisambira, a driver with the Judiciary has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of hate speech. Kisambira appeared before the Buganda Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao, which charged him under the Computer Misuse Act.

The court heard that on May 12th, 2023, Kisambira shared a recorded audio message through the Judiciary Transport WhatsApp group, which was likely to promote hostility against judicial officers. According to the prosecution, Kisambira made remarks suggesting that judges’ salaries were unfairly higher than those of their drivers and that a driver could cause a road accident by ramming into a moving truck, potentially resulting in the death of judges and their bodyguards.

Kisambira denied the charges against him. The magistrate informed him that he would remain in Luzira Prison until June 2nd, 2023 when he will appear before the trial magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza, who was unavailable during the proceedings. The magistrate will then read the charges afresh. Kisambira’s lawyers, led by Stanley Okecho and Derrick Bazekuketta, requested the court to release Kisambira or place him under house arrest until the trial magistrate is available.

However, the magistrate informed them that he had already made the decision to remand Kisambira. Trouble for Kisambira began when he recorded audio clips that subsequently went viral on social media platforms. In the clips, Kisambira, a driver of Mbale High Court Judge Godfrey Namundi, expressed his dissatisfaction with salary disparities in the judiciary for drivers.

Following his statements, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Bigirimana, accused Kisambira of misconduct and wrote to him on May 16th, 2023. Bigirimana stated that Kisambira should have used proper channels, such as the public service standing orders, to address his grievances instead of resorting to social media.

Bigirimana emphasized that inciting violence, making threats, and spreading false information are unprofessional, criminal, and punishable offenses. In the letter, Bigirimana asked Kisambira to explain his actions within five days. Failure to do so could result in disciplinary measures, including dismissal from the Judiciary.

