Jinja police arrests 120 idlers in security operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 120 suspected idlers were arrested on Thursday evening during a security operation in Jinja district.

According to Eric Sakwa, the Jinja resident district commissioner, the operation that started after 5.00pm was targeting street kids who allegedly killed a policeman the same day.

“The late George Tanga, formerly Officer-in-charge of Jinja taxi park police post was cut to death by suspected street kids he had arrested. They pounced on him as he led them to the cells thereby killing him,” said Sakwa.

He adds that the district-wide swoop involved policemen and some soldiers. He said 50 suspects have so far been set free as a result of an on-going security screening exercise.

“The operation sanctioned by the district security committee which I chair covered parts of Bugembe, Mafubira, Kirinya road, Obote way and taxi park zone. It is still on and we will net many more, “ he added.

Henry Sali, a trader at the park premises says people within the surroundings were rounded up like cattle and those lacking proper identification were dumped onto waiting police trucks.

Khalid Muyingo, chairman of Jinja taxi park drivers and conductors association castigated the security swoop saying it was not carried out well. “Many of our members who are conductors were arrested and spent the night in jail. We only got them out this morning,” he says.

*****

URN