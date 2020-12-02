JICA to repair 185 broken boreholes in Amuru

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to repair 185 broken boreholes in Amuru district.

Amuru district has 548 boreholes of which 30% of them are non-functional after breaking down and developing mechanical problems for several years.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV chairperson says that the assessment of the broken boreholes kicked off in Atiak sub county in the areas of the town council, Opara village and Elegu which are believed to be harboring several damaged boreholes kicked off this week by a team of technical people.

Lakony noted that JICA did not disclose how much money they will inject in the course but promised to repair the 185 boreholes which are scattered across the district.

David Ocira, the Amuru sub county LCIII chairperson said that the initiative comes at a time when more than 6,000 residents in his area are battling the crisis of clean water.

Similarly in Elegu town council, more than 600 households are facing an acute shortage of clean water due to stagnant floodwater that contaminated all water sources about three months ago.

Amuru district authorities initially said that they were seeking over 200 Million Shillings to repair several broken boreholes in the area but they have failed to acquire it leaving the majority of the population to feast on unclean springs and wells.

A recent survey conducted in Lamogi sub county discovered that 52% of water sources in the area have been contaminated by disease-causing bacteria spread by poor sanitation.

The study conducted by the sub county health team between 1st to 5th of October covering the whole of Lamogi sub county found out that 80% of the households, 90% of hotels and restaurants were using contaminated water while 100% of the open wells were contaminated by the bacteria.

