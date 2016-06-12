Is Uganda Poor or its Poorly Managed?

Numerous reports have argued that Uganda and Africa in general are poor because they are badly governed. The recommendations are thus; for Africa to escape its under-development trap, it ought to get the keys of good governance.

But what is good governance? Can good governance be measured? And if yes, who sets the units or the standards? Perhaps

On the otherhand, if we agree that Africa is poorly governed, then what’s the cause of that poor governance? Is it something inherent in African countries, in the people, in their culture? Only when we can establish the actual causes of poor governance in Africa can we be comfortable saying the lack of development in Africa is a result of governance.

For we could be surprised to learn that Africa may be poorly managed simply because it’s poor. It’s a new school of thought that deserves more audience.