Irene Muloni, Minister Kitutu win NRM primaries in Bugisu region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Energy and Mineral Development Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu has won the National Resistance Movement flag to contest for the Manafwa district parliamentary seat.

Kitutu polled 46,851 votes to defeat her arch-rival Rose Mutonyi, who was switching from the Bubulo West parliamentary seat and Miss Curvy executive director Ann Mungoma. Mutonyi polled 18,462, according to results which were declared by the Manafwa district NRM registrar Johnson Wasike.

Meanwhile, the former Energy Minister Irene Muloni has won the flag to contest for the Bulambuli Woman’s parliamentary seat scoring 60,592 votes against Patience Nambozo’s 5,304 votes. Similarly, Mudimi Wamakuyu, the current MP for Elgon County also retained the flag after scoring 17,720 votes against his closet rival Samuel Gashali who scored 760 votes.

Meanwhile, Julius Maganda, the state Minister of East African Community Affairs also an incumbent Member of Parliament has won the ticket for Samia Bugwe south.

Maganda polled 10,778 votes against Godfrey Odero Were who got 8,582. Patrick Onyango, another contender got 4,171, Charles Wafula got 597 votes, Steven Wanyama the former LCV chairman got 597 votes, Godfrey Mangen Macho got 247 and Francis Oundo managed 96 votes.

However, Gideon Onyango, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Samia Bugwe North constituency in Busia district lost the bid to represent the constituency on the National Resistance Movement-NRM party flag after finishing third in the race.

Onyango was defeated by John Mulimba, the former Member of Parliament for Samia Bugwe North Constituency who garnered 16,601 votes. The other contestant Dorothy Akware got 9,038 to emerge the second and Onyango, the incumbent, secured only 1,826 votes, according to results read by Rose Wejuli, the Busia district NRM registrar.

Jonan Muzungu Bwire, one of the aspirants who lost with 1,338 votes disputed the results declared citing election malpractice in some of the polling stations.

Richard Wanyama Hamala was also declared the winner for Samia Bugwe central, a newly created constituency after he garnered 14,423 votes against his closet opponent Dennis Nyangweso who polled 8,849. Nyangweso rejected the election outcomes citing irregularities in the election process.

