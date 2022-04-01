Iran’s Revolution Guards says presence of Israel in Gulf “unacceptable”

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has called on some Gulf states to halt the continuation of normalization relations with Israel, saying that it would endanger the security of the region, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The establishment of political and security relations with Israel by regional countries “poses a serious threat to the security of the region and to that of these Gulf countries themselves,” Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.

For the Islamic Republic, the continuation of such relations is “unacceptable,” Salami was quoted as saying.

The remarks by Salami followed a recent meeting of the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt with their Israeli counterpart to press ahead with the already-announced normalization of ties.

*****

Xinhua