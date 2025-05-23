Investment Minister Anite hails Equity Bank for insightful high-impact trade mission

Equity Group spearheads regional trade and investment mission to Uganda and Tanzania

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank has been hailed for mobilizing entrepreneurs from 17 countries to visit the country, a remarkable step towards deepening investment in Uganda.

“Equity bank’s commitment to wealth creation and prosperity for Africans through access to affordable credit strongly aligns with the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Museveni. Together, we are building a foundation for inclusive economic growth across the continent,” said Evelyn Anite, State Minister of Finance as the 3-day Equity Investors’ Trade Mission continued today at The Four Points by Sheraton.

“Investors are not just stakeholders; they are our partners in national development,” Anite said, adding that “We go the extra mile to support them, aligning with the President’s vision.”

The Minister in charge of investment revealed that the government works closely with Equity Bank on several initiatives, including the Parish Development Model (PDM). “Equity Bank is the bank to partner with in Uganda. Everything the managing director shared today aligns perfectly with our national development agenda.”

“I warmly invite investors to explore opportunities in value addition—particularly in iron ore and coffee. For those bringing in capital above $10 million, we offer land, non-tax incentives, and additional support to help you succeed.”

Anite tipped those interested in oil and gas that the government is also offering land and non-tax incentives. “I am personally available to engage and support you.”

“We are also equally open to investments in technical fields. The Government of Uganda is immensely proud of this initiative—it’s not just for Uganda, but for the entire African continent.”

The Equity Group Initiative

Equity Group is spearheading the high-impact Trade and Investment Mission to Tanzania and Uganda, that brought together investors from across Africa and beyond to explore trade and investment opportunities in the region’s fast-growing markets. The week-long mission, which spans Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Kampala, is designed to promote cross-border trade and investment and strengthen regional value chains under the Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP).

Organized in partnership with Equity Bank Tanzania and Equity Bank Uganda, the mission convened over 50 investors from Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe, including entrepreneurs, private equity firms, development partners, and institutional investors. Delegates participated in panel discussions, B2B networking, government and business forums, and strategic site visits in sectors such as agribusiness, energy, tourism, infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing and the Blue Economy.

“This mission is a strategic effort to unlock the enormous potential that exists in Tanzania and Uganda by connecting global capital to local opportunities. Our goal is to catalyze investment and trade that delivers lasting impact by creating jobs, enhancing value chains, and driving inclusive economic growth,” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO.

In Tanzania, the mission focused on key sectors such as agro-processing, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, mining, construction, and ICT. Investors will explore developments in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, including opportunities in Zanzibar’s blue economy, real estate, and green energy. A robust agenda includes site visits as well as high-level engagements with government officials and local entrepreneurs.

Global investors explore opportunities in Kampala, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar as Equity Group continues to champion the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP)

In Uganda, delegates explored opportunities in value addition, manufacturing, and technology, with special attention to sectors such as dairy processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, mining, and agri-tech. Investors will also go on site visits and engage in dialogue with policymakers and business leaders in Kampala.

“Uganda is emerging as a dynamic investment destination, thanks to its stable economy, abundant resources, and investor-friendly reforms. This mission highlights the tangible opportunities that exist in creating value locally for regional and global markets.” Said Equity Bank Managing Director Gift Shoko.

The trade mission builds on the legacy of successful Equity-led trade and investment missions in recent years, including Kenya-DRC, US-Tanzania, Belgium-DRC-Rwanda, Singapore-Kenya, India-Kenya, South Africa-Kenya, US-Tanzania-Kenya, India-Rwanda-Uganda, and DRC Investors Roadshows.

These missions have helped catalyze billions in investment, facilitate new business partnerships, and supported regional trade integration helping to facilitate the Africa Free Continental Trade Area Agreement, of which Equity Group is a signatory. In addition, through a formal partnership with the East African Community (EAC), Equity is actively supporting the creation of a common market by accelerating the implementation of the ARRP.

As part of its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, Equity Group is redirecting liquidity equivalent to 2% of the region’s GDP toward the private sector, targeting critical value chains in agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, and infrastructure. The plan aims to reach 100 million people and businesses by 2030 and create up to 50 million jobs across the continent.

“This mission demonstrates the region’s readiness to work with the private sector to attract investment, boost industrialization, and build resilient economies,” said PSFU representative

The Tanzania-Uganda Trade Mission is a continuation of the Group’s commitment to transforming lives and livelihoods by connecting people, capital, and opportunity across Africa.

Trade Mission in Uganda

Earlier in the day, Amos Wekesa, CEO of Great Lakes Safaris, highlighted Uganda’s untapped tourism potential. “Uganda is home to approximately 54% of the world’s mountain gorillas- a unique treasure. But beyond that, we enjoy some of the best weather anywhere on the planet,” he noted.

Wekesa emphasized that while tourism in Uganda remains underappreciated, it holds immense investment potential. “The Ugandan government has now earmarked significant resources to promote the tourism sector, marking a major step forward. For investors, this is the right moment to tap into tourism ventures,” he said.

He also acknowledged Equity Bank’s understanding of tourism’s value, noting: “As a bank with roots in Kenya, Equity appreciates the important role tourists play in growing regional economies.”

A panel discussion was also held that included Cleopas Ndorere- The Commissioner for External Trade, Ministry of Trade; Hope Waira- Senior Investment Executive,Uganda Investment Authority (UIA); Ronny Mulongo- Private Sector Development Manager, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU); and Charles Olweny- Deputy Executive Director, National Planning Authority (NPA).

Uganda’s economic fundamentals have remained stable over the past five years, even through the COVID-19 pandemic—performing better than many regional counterparts, said Charles Olweny- Deputy Executive Director, National Planning Authority (NPA).

Olweny also emphasized growth: “Our GDP is growing at a rate of 6.1%, with projections aiming for an average of 7.0% annually.”

“Once we strengthen the four priority sectors: industrialization, agriculture, tourism, and science & technology- our attention should shift to creating a strong enabling environment.”

“We are grateful to Equity Bank for organizing this initiative- it supports our goal of boosting private sector investment,” said Olweny during one of the panel discussions.