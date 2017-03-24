THE INDEPENDENT: Possible clues behind Kaweesi murder

In the Independent this week:

COVER STORY

Killing Kawesi: A look at the man and possible clues to the assassination of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi, one of the topmost officers of the force.

THE LAST WORD

Why Museveni will rule for life: How, barring a major surprise, the current power structure in Uganda makes lifting presidential age limit inevitable.

BUSINESS

Banks fight over Chinese businesses: Stanbic Bank again makes Chinese businesses irresistible offers.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Kasese killings: Human Rights activists, diplomats call for probe in the wake of new HRW report.

BUSINESS

Not all are happy with this city ranking: First ever survey that focuses on life in African cities for ordinary people ranks Kampala 51st best city to live.

BUSINESS

World Bank boss visits Rwanda: US$57 billion financing for sub-Saharan Africa promises to boost business.

INSURANCE

How to get more Ugandans to buy insurance cover: Insurance regulator, experts share views at high profile meeting in Kampala.

HEALTH

Scientists closer to wiping HIV out of body: France’s CNRS research institute says it has found a new way to zoom in on AIDS virus hideout.

HEALTH

Track your periods with these app: The days of using pen and paper to keep track of menstrual cycles are past. Apps for period tracking have proliferated for both iPhone and Android.

RWANDA

Kagame meets President Xi: Two leaders agree industrial cooperation.

Renewed trust, Pope begs God’s forgiveness for Church sins in Rwanda genocide.

ART

When love dares: Five masters launch exhibition to change attitudes.

MOTORING

2018 Mercedes E400 Coupe.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Mike Mukula’s love for his mother: George Michael Mukula commonly known as Mike Mukula; the former Member of Parliament for Soroti Municipality and a former minister of State for Health is his mother’s son.