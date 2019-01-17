Inactive NGOs in Karamoja face closure

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Ken Lochap, the Resident District Commissioner, Moroto has threatened to close all non- functional Non- Governmental Organizations-NGOs in the district.

Lochap is concerned that while the district has registered about 80 NGOs, only a few are visible. He notes that a number of NGOs duplicate services, concentrate on unsustainable activities instead of addressing serious issues affecting the people.

Lochap was speaking on Wednesday at the regional consultation meeting organized by Uganda National NGO Forum at Rapona Hotel in Moroto. The forum was consulting different stakeholders on citizen engagement with the state over a range of policy and governance issues.

Mary Agan Apuun, the District Community Development Officer, Napak says management of NGOs in the district is challenging. She says that they focus on pleasing the donors at the expense of the community.

According to Apuun, most of the NGOs snub meetings meant to harmonize their operations in the district.

Rt. Rev. Joseph Abura, the Bishop of Karamoja Diocese asked the districts and NGO forum to streamline operations and conduct of NGOs in the district to avoid duplication of work.

Abura is concerned that while NGOs have been in the region for long, many people in Karamoja continue to live in poverty.

Sten Andreasen, an International Consultant on NGO work urged local governments to set up monitoring committees and inventories to guide their operations with NGOs.

Karamoja, according to Uganda National Bureau of Statistics ranks the poorest region in the country with more than 60% people living below poverty line.