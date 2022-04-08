IN THE INDEPENDENT: Winners in the Ukraine war

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER

Winners in the war in Ukraine: What Uganda is missing

THE LAST WORD

A frank memo to our wannabes: Why Oulanyah’s evacuation to Seattle was not a waste of taxpayers’ money

COMMENT

The implosion of history in Ukraine: The eruption of hostilities, at its core, describes how history buckles under the weight of unresolved legacies

BUSINESS

Six re-insurers backs away from the EACOP project: The decision puts local insurers who have been eying a share of the nascent resource in a tricky position

ANALYSIS

Why women fail to get the small families they want: And the government fails to get the desired ‘demographic dividend’

ANALYSIS

Politics of death: The way we mourn leaders reveals what unites and divides us

