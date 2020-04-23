IN THE INDEPENDENT: Truth about COVID-19 food fights

COVER STORY

The truth about the COVID-19 food fights: The comedy, corruption, and politics

ANALYSIS

Delivering education online: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa

BUSINESS

Big deal: Tullow Oil to exit Ugandan market, sales its stake to Total for US$575million

THE LAST WORD

Phil Manzi, a lesson in greatness: Through dedication and distinction, he achieved in 19 years what most human beings don’t achieve in 70 years

ANALYSIS

Uganda rated highly on handling COVID: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa

COMMENT

Africa needs debt relief: Combating COVID-19 is more challenging in Africa because of limited fiscal space to respond

ANALYSIS

Africa heads towards recession: Where to invest in Africa in the face of COVID-19

INTERVIEW

The big Interview: How NWSC is ensuring water supply with COVID-19

FEATURE

Food during lockdowns: How to ensure poor people in cities can still get it

ANALYSIS

Girls and mobile phones: Phones aren’t giving girls more power in their lives after all

BUSINESS

Bank of Baroda profits dip but sees good days ahead: However, the central bank has requested lenders to restructure customer loans if requested

COMMENT

Pandemics in Africa: Covid-19 a reminder to strengthen local council courts for improved access to justice

COMMENT

Covid-19 fight exposes corruption danger: How paying lip service to fighting corruption tendencies is undermining surveillance systems in East African region

