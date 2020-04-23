Friday , April 24 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Truth about COVID-19 food fights

The Independent April 23, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
The truth about the COVID-19 food fights: The comedy, corruption, and politics

ANALYSIS
Delivering education online: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa

BUSINESS
Big deal: Tullow Oil to exit Ugandan market, sales its stake to Total for US$575million

THE LAST WORD
Phil Manzi, a lesson in greatness: Through dedication and distinction, he achieved in 19 years what most human beings don’t achieve in 70 years

ANALYSIS
Uganda rated highly on handling COVID: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa

COMMENT
Africa needs debt relief: Combating COVID-19 is more challenging in Africa because of limited fiscal space to respond

ANALYSIS
Africa heads towards recession: Where to invest in Africa in the face of COVID-19

INTERVIEW
The big Interview: How NWSC is ensuring water supply with COVID-19

FEATURE
Food during lockdowns: How to ensure poor people in cities can still get it

ANALYSIS
Girls and mobile phones: Phones aren’t giving girls more power in their lives after all

BUSINESS
Bank of Baroda profits dip but sees good days ahead: However, the central bank has requested lenders to restructure customer loans if requested

COMMENT
Pandemics in Africa: Covid-19 a reminder to strengthen local council courts for improved access to justice

COMMENT
Covid-19 fight exposes corruption danger: How paying lip service to fighting corruption tendencies is undermining surveillance systems in East African region

