IN THE INDEPENDENT: Truth about COVID-19 food fights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
The truth about the COVID-19 food fights: The comedy, corruption, and politics
ANALYSIS
Delivering education online: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa
BUSINESS
Big deal: Tullow Oil to exit Ugandan market, sales its stake to Total for US$575million
THE LAST WORD
Phil Manzi, a lesson in greatness: Through dedication and distinction, he achieved in 19 years what most human beings don’t achieve in 70 years
ANALYSIS
Uganda rated highly on handling COVID: Coronavirus underscores what’s missing in Africa
COMMENT
Africa needs debt relief: Combating COVID-19 is more challenging in Africa because of limited fiscal space to respond
ANALYSIS
Africa heads towards recession: Where to invest in Africa in the face of COVID-19
INTERVIEW
The big Interview: How NWSC is ensuring water supply with COVID-19
FEATURE
Food during lockdowns: How to ensure poor people in cities can still get it
ANALYSIS
Girls and mobile phones: Phones aren’t giving girls more power in their lives after all
BUSINESS
Bank of Baroda profits dip but sees good days ahead: However, the central bank has requested lenders to restructure customer loans if requested
COMMENT
Pandemics in Africa: Covid-19 a reminder to strengthen local council courts for improved access to justice
COMMENT
Covid-19 fight exposes corruption danger: How paying lip service to fighting corruption tendencies is undermining surveillance systems in East African region