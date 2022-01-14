Saturday , January 15 2022
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Fight at the Lands Commission

COVER STORY
Fight at Lands Commission: Who’re the saints, if chairperson Byenkya is a sinner?

THE LAST WORD
Africa’s politics of fiction: It is incredible how politics in our part of the world is far removed from reality

BUSINESS
Uganda’s 2022 economic outlook: Rise in imports, commodity prices, COVID-19 variant could impact recovery

ANALYSIS
Oil investments to hit US $15bn: Beehive of activity expected says PAU boss Rubondo Bobi

ANALYSIS
Wine and NUP 2022 agenda: Stalled legislative agenda, rifts, and post-election
campaigns beg for action

COMMENTS
Technology and the global struggle for democracy: If technology is a new domain of international competition, the democratic world is equipped

