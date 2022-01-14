IN THE INDEPENDENT: Fight at the Lands Commission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Fight at Lands Commission: Who’re the saints, if chairperson Byenkya is a sinner?
THE LAST WORD
Africa’s politics of fiction: It is incredible how politics in our part of the world is far removed from reality
BUSINESS
Uganda’s 2022 economic outlook: Rise in imports, commodity prices, COVID-19 variant could impact recovery
ANALYSIS
Oil investments to hit US $15bn: Beehive of activity expected says PAU boss Rubondo Bobi
ANALYSIS
Wine and NUP 2022 agenda: Stalled legislative agenda, rifts, and post-election
campaigns beg for action
COMMENTS
Technology and the global struggle for democracy: If technology is a new domain of international competition, the democratic world is equipped
