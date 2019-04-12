Friday , April 12 2019
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Sh40 trillion budget is bad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
FIVE reasons why Shs40 trillion budget is bad: Experts expose how Museveni is destroying economy:

THE LAST WORD
Our country’s misguided priorities: How the debate on Lubowa hospital exposes the self-indulgence of Ugandan elites and their poverty of ideas

FRANKLY SPEAKING
Josephine Mugerwa: From child dancer to music icon

HEALTH
Best sleep position for pregnant women: Mega study confirms sleeping on the side reduces risk of stillbirth

COMMENT
Time for a true global currency: Turning the SDR into a global currency would yield benefits for the world’s economy and monetary system

ARTS
In memory of Serulyo: The master of anatomy and individual proficiency lives on

MOTORING
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator: 5 things you need to know about

BUSINESS
Uganda Airlines, Good investment wrong timing: Economists support its revival but remain skeptical about its success as a business

TOURISM
Kidnap in the park: American tourist rescued; experts call for Crisis Management Unit

RWANDA
Rwanda commemorates 25th anniversary of genocide

