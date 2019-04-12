IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Sh40 trillion budget is bad

COVER STORY

FIVE reasons why Shs40 trillion budget is bad: Experts expose how Museveni is destroying economy:

THE LAST WORD

Our country’s misguided priorities: How the debate on Lubowa hospital exposes the self-indulgence of Ugandan elites and their poverty of ideas

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Josephine Mugerwa: From child dancer to music icon

HEALTH

Best sleep position for pregnant women: Mega study confirms sleeping on the side reduces risk of stillbirth

COMMENT

Time for a true global currency: Turning the SDR into a global currency would yield benefits for the world’s economy and monetary system

ARTS

In memory of Serulyo: The master of anatomy and individual proficiency lives on

MOTORING

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator: 5 things you need to know about

BUSINESS

Uganda Airlines, Good investment wrong timing: Economists support its revival but remain skeptical about its success as a business

TOURISM

Kidnap in the park: American tourist rescued; experts call for Crisis Management Unit

RWANDA

Rwanda commemorates 25th anniversary of genocide