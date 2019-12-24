IGP Ochola lists major crime challenges of 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With only few days left to end this year, Inspector General of Police –IGP Okoth Ochola, has listed the major crime incidents that puzzled them in the 12 months’ period.

Ochola, highlighted the mobile money shootings, strangulation of boda boda riders and home break-ins targeting electronics as major security incidents that greatly impacted fear to the public and caused headache to the force.

This was part of Ochola’s Christmas and New Year’s message delivered by deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye at Naguru police headquarters.

At least 20 mobile money operators were killed and scores left nursing wounds by gun wielding robbers riding on motorcycles. Some of the victims of mobile attacks include Harriet Nalwadda who was killed alongside side her employee Muareen Nakabubi. The duo was killed in June at Zzana along Entebbe Road.

Security agencies joined hands and arrested a number of suspects in mobile money attacks. The General court martial last week convicted and sentenced four killers of mobile money operators to death by hanging.

These include army deserters Private Bob Anichan and Private Dennis Mangusho. Civilians sentenced alongside army deserters include Stanley Mulunda and Issa Ntale. They were proven beyond reasonable doubt for killing Nalwadda and Nakabuubi.

Although boda boda riders were strangled by thugs in various parts of the country, the most talked about was that of Derrick Mulindwa, whose gruesome murder was captured by a Closed Circuit Television –CCTV camera at Mengo.

Mulindwa, 20-years old was strangled by thugs who disguised as passengers in July. Flying Squad arrested Young Mulo [not the musician] alongside John Bosco Mugisha alias Mukiga who confessed before a Magistrate of strangling Mulindwa.

The IGP has applauded police’s sister security agencies such as Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI, Internal Security Organisation –ISO, External Security Organisation-ESO that helped police to have criminals arrested.

When home raids became synonymous, Deputy IGP Maj Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti, unveiled a five-point plan to curb crime incidents. Sabiiti’s new plan was in line with 10-point plan of President Museveni released in June last year.

UPDF, CID and FFU conducted operations targeting dealers in suspected stolen items particularly motorcycles, phones and other electronics like television sets. Over 300 people were arrested in the operations, 150 motorcycles impounded, 6800 phones confiscated and several monitors.

Ochola has said the crimes were minimized through effective response, crime mapping, hotspot policing, problem oriented policing, DNA finger printing and automated finger analysis.

URN