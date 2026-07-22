Burugo Primary School crowned national champion at inaugural dettol hygiene quest festival

Jinja , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Burugo Primary School in Jinja District has been crowned national champion at the inaugural National Dettol Hygiene Quest Festival, which brought together schools from across Uganda to promote better hygiene through Music, Dance and Drama (MDD) last weekend.

The festival marked a vibrant new chapter in school health education, showing how cultural expression can help young learners understand and adopt lifelong habits around sanitation, hand hygiene and disease prevention.

A total of 159 schools participated nationwide, with 25 advancing to the grand finale. Following a series of creative and memorable performances, Burugo Primary School emerged as the overall winner and received a small token of appreciation for its commitment to improving hygiene.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports joined district local government leaders and representatives from non-governmental organisations at the finale. They highlighted the value of practical, participatory approaches in advancing Uganda’s health and education goals.

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Founder and CEO of Chil AI Lab and Focal Person for the Dettol Hygiene Quest Uganda, said:

“Through Music, Dance and Drama, we have seen children go beyond simply memorising hygiene lessons. They are beginning to understand these habits and make them part of their everyday lives. The creativity shown by Burugo Primary School and all the finalists proves that when children learn through the arts, health messages stay with them.”

She added: “This festival has reminded us that children can be some of the strongest ambassadors for change. We are committed to bringing it back next year, bigger and bolder, so that the culture of health through music, dance and drama can reach and inspire even more schools across Uganda.”

The Dettol Hygiene Quest is supported by Reckitt, the makers of Dettol, Jik and other consumer products.

Technology partners, including Chil AI Lab, continue to bring together digital innovation and community-based creative platforms. These include the Dettol Hygiene Quest AI Chatbot, which is integrated into school activities alongside other learning tools to help reduce hygiene-related absenteeism and nurture a generation of healthy, responsible citizens.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest is a comprehensive education programme dedicated to equipping children with lifelong hygiene habits. In Uganda, the initiative bridges digital literacy and cultural engagement, working with government and school partners to improve sanitation infrastructure and promote better health outcomes for all students.