Hoima city mayoral elections: Police arrest 10 suspects

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding ten supporters of Brian Kaboyo, one of the candidates in the Hoima City mayoral race.

The suspects are Muhammad Kiwanuka, Rogers Bategeka, Abdul Kasada, Lawrence Friday, Frank Sabiti, Rashid Kalyango, Joseph Bamusoni, Shaban Businge, Robert Tumwesigye and Matia Mulumba, all residents of Hoima City.

The suspects were picked up for various parts of Hoima City for attacking the supporters of Grace Mary Mugasa, the incumbent Hoima City Mayor. Some of the suspects were picked up from Kijungu, Lusaka Upper and Kyesiga in Hoima East and West divisions and whisked to Hoima Central Police station.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network the suspects attacked and destroyed two vehicles belonging to Mugasa’s camp. They smashed the windscreens of both vehicles. The two vehicles registration numbers UAK 179E and UAS 028D both double cabins have been towed to Hoima central police station.

Hakiza says during the arrest of the suspects, a police constable identified as Aziz Namuguve and attached to Hoima central Police station was pelted with stones by the rowdy supporters of Kaboyo in Kyesiga cell Hoima West division. She is currently admitted at Hoima Regional Referral hospital nursing sure wounds in the back.

According to Hakiza, the suspects will appear in court on charges of malicious damage and assault.

The Hoima City Mayoral race has attracted five candidates. They include Grace Mary Mugasa, the incumbent who is contesting as an independent candidate, Brian Kaboyo, the NRM candidate, Dan Kaija from Uganda People’s Congress-UPC, Rachid Tumusiime from the National Unity Platform-NUP and Wycliffe Tumusiime from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.

However, there is still competition between Mugasa and Kaboyo.

URN