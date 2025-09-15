Historic Uganda Open win for Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual Uganda Golf Open climaxed on September 13, and, after four weeks of action, had five new champions from Uganda, Kenya, Scotland, France, and Rwanda crowned.

Celestine Nsanzuwera from Rwanda capped the professionals’ competition by winning his first Uganda Open title—a stunning 6 under par score of 278, to secure victory after four days of intense action at the picturesque Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

With last year’s champion, Dayne Moore from Zambia, skipping the event due to an injury, Nsanzuwera came into full contention on the third day. On a Friday that was affected by a heavy afternoon downpour, Nsanzuwera showed why he is rated among the best in the region with a brilliant round of 65—matching Musonda’s best score over the four days of competition.

The Rwandan ace closed the penultimate day with four birdies in a row to lead the Championship at six-under, two shots ahead of record title holder Dismas Indiza from Kenya. His shot of the day was on the par-3 15th, where he came within inches of an ace; the ball struck the flag and left him a tap-in birdie.

On the final day, Kigali Golf Resort and Villas-based professional Nsanzuwera played safe, matching the course par as the rest of the field tried to get to him but fell short.

“I want to thank each and everyone here for this win. I have played up and down since the first round, but my third round 6-under 65 brought me to the top and gave me the motivation and belief that I could win,” he said.

The victory in Uganda comes barely a week after clinching the East Africa Swing championship in Kigali, a victory that followed the Sunshine Development Tour in Nairobi.

“I came with the mentality today to win, and I played safe, didn’t attack, and they helped me win. I feel good about winning three tournaments in a row. I thank my sponsors and everyone who is involved in this event. I thank God I made it,” he told the press after being handed over the trophy from UGU president Jackson Were, UBL MD Andrew Kilonzo, and African Golf chief Johnson Omolo.

The Rwanda ace walked off with Sh30 million, the lion’s share of the Sh150m kitty.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu finished with 3-under-281 for second place, while Cameroon’s Pristhy Fon Nji settled for third place with 282.

The best Ugandan was Marvin Kibirige, who was tied in fourth position with Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe at 283.

Fresh from clinching the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open championship, Joseph Cwinya-ai finished as the best amateur golfer.

THE AMATEUR OPEN

A week earlier, Ugandan national team captain Joseph Cwinyaai had undone a Zambian charge for the title, by rallying to victory after carding a 10 under par score of 274.

After leading the first three days, Zambian Dominic Musonda crashed on the last day, falling short of the prize by 3 strokes.

After battling to within a stroke of the lead at the half way point, national golf captain Joseph Cwinya-ai believed more than anyone else that he had what it would take to win the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open title for the home fans. He did just that today, returning another stunning 4 under par 67 to leave Zambian Dominic Musonda ’empty handed’ despite leading for the first three days.

“I am very happy. I promised I am going to turn things around,” he said after securing his second Uganda Open title at the par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

Cwinya-ai capped a great four days with a total 274 – a stunning 10 under par score that fans had previously thought could only be managed at next week’s battle for Uganda Open honours by the professionals.

Zambian Musonda, who had a flying start with a score of 65 on Wednesday, ended at 7 under to settle for runner up spot with 277 strokes.

There were also stunning under par performances from Lugazi young golfers Joseph Akena (68 on day 4) and Otukei (70 & 68 day 2 and 3) as they made the top 10.

WOMEN’S CHAMPION

Kenya’s Mercy Nyachama poses with her trophy after clinching the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open in a sudden-death playoff win over Tanzania’s Neema Olomi.

Nyachama, a member of Njoro Country Club in Nakuru, has been searching for victory on Ugandan soil since 2017.

Nyachama needed a sudden-death victory during the second attempt on the par-3 hole 8 after tying with Tanzania Neema Olomi with 230 strokes apiece in 54 holes played over 3 rounds.

“I feel honoured for this victory,” Nyachama sighed after receiving her trophy and a bouquet from the chairperson of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Rita Akol Apell.

“This has been a great time for me at Lugazi. I came in early and had a feel of the course,” she added.

Nyachama played 7-over 78 during the opening round, improved to 4-over 75 for round two and climaxed with 6-over 77 on the final day of the competition but tied with the overnight leader Olomi.

TWO SENIORS CHAMPIONS

Scotland’s David Plenderleith and France’s Catherine Pavie emerged winners at the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Seniors Open, which concluded over the weekend at the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

Plenderleith’s 167 gross was enough to win the title, edging John Muchiri by 3 strokes. Defending champion Stephen Katwiremu could only manage 10th place, 18 strokes behind.

There was also a new women’s champion after holder Edrae Kagombe faltered on day two. Pavie won the title with 192 gross.

The 84th edition of the Uganda Golf Open has, besides Johnnie Walker, been supported by Isuzu, NBS Sport, MAC East Africa, Medisell, MTN Momo, Uganda Tourism Board, Aquafina, ABSA Bank and Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

