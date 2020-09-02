Gulu’s Harriet Aber found dead

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Controversial Gulu businesswoman Harriet Aber has been found dead in her bed.

Aber who was in her early 40’s and has been cited in land grabbing cases was on Wednesday morning found dead reportedly by her children in her residence in Kasubi Sub Ward in Layibi-Bardege division in Gulu City.

According to the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, the circumstances of Aber’s death are still unclear.

“Our teams are on ground to ascertain what could have happened, and our Director of police medical services is on his way coming to Gulu over this sudden death,” Okema said in a statement.

By press time the residence was still cordoned off.

Aber who has been accused by locals of land grabbing in Nwoya and Amuru districts is usually guarded by military personnel.

