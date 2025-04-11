Gulu University gives 10 free slots for science students in Northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Jerry Bagaya, the Academic Registrar of Gulu University, has encouraged parents and students to utilize the newly introduced affirmative action for disadvantaged schools to join the University under the direct entry scheme.

In the last academic year, Gulu University started allocating 10 admission slots to students who study in northern Uganda and wish to study for a bachelor’s degree in either Medicine or Pharmacy.

Under the program, six admission slots are reserved for students who choose to study Bachelor of Medicine, and four slots are for those intending to study Bachelor of Pharmacy. Fifty percent of the slots are for female students, and 50 percent are for male students.

“But you must have studied both O and A levels in the region. And we go and validate. Because we know some of you study in Kampala, you come and register here. So we validate that you have a track record from day one in O and A levels,” Dr. Bagaya said.

James Onono, the Gulu University Communications Officer, explained that affirmative action for disadvantaged schools was initiated following complaints from the community that many students from northern Uganda are failing to pursue such courses due to high cut-off points set by the government.

The program benefits all tribes as long as the student studies in any of the schools in Acholi, Lango or West Nile sub-regions for both Ordinary and Advanced levels.

Onono, however, clarified that affirmative action only covers admission, meaning that one must pay their full tuition upon being admitted.

Onono said affirmative action is a temporary measure initiated to ensure that science students who do not meet the national cut-off points are absorbed by the university, and would be reviewed after some years, depending on the impact it has on the graduates.

The university is also using affirmative action to attract students from other regions, to start coming to study in schools in the area, as was the case decades ago.

Gulu University, a public institution established in 2003, currently has 6,186 students, 38.5 percent of whom are females and 61.5 percent are males.

Dr. Bagaya said the institution intends to have an admission number that puts the percentage of females at 40 percent and males at 60 percent.

****

URN