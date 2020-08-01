Gulu hospital struggles to respond to emergencies as ambulances break down

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is struggling to respond to health emergencies following the breakdown of its two ambulances.

The ambulances include one that was in June donated by the Ministry of Health to respond to Covid-19 emergencies and the other given by the government in 2007.

Dr James Elima, the Director Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says that the ambulances registration number UBG 975 T and UG 368 M have all broken down and not yet repaired to date.

The hospital is currently treating 20 Covid-19 patients from the eight districts of Acholi Sub Region as well as the centre of coordination for Cocid-19 activities in Acholi.

Elima says that responses to Covid-19 activities and other health emergencies have been greatly affected because the hospital is only relying on ambulances from Gulu Central Police Station and Gulu Municipal Council.

Dr Christine Susan Akidi, the In-charge of Maternity Ward says that the unavailability of standby ambulances is also affecting responses to health emergencies among pregnant mothers.

On Thursday, Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament visited the hospital and promised to inform the Ministry of Health to respond to the plight of the hospital and also consider giving at least two brand new ambulances.

********

URN