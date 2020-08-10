Gulu city operations affect payment of salaries for some civil servants

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 civil servants in Gulu have missed their July salary because of gaps resulting from its elevation to a city.

The affected workers include teachers and health workers attached lower health centers from Alukolum, Laliya and Bungatira parishes that were annexed from Omoro and Gulu Districts to form Gulu City.

Also affected are seven Councilors from Laroo, Pece, Bardege and Layibi Divisions who haven’t received their ex gratia since their area was merged to form the Gulu East and West City Divisions.

In June, Raphael Magezi, Local Government Minister issued guidelines for the implementation of the new cities indicating any worker in the municipal council or annexed areas before the city is operationalized will become its employee.

Charles John Luwa, the interim Gulu City Planner reveals that financial glitches linked to the creation of the city have affected the workers.

He says the problem is likely to affect the worker’s remunerations for the months of August and possibly September.

Justine Obol, the former Laroo Division Councilor who should be City Councilor, says by law they have been rendered without any jurisdiction.

He says that they attempted to approach the interim City Town Clerk, Edward Kiwanuka over their emoluments but he referred them to Gulu District.

Gulu District LC 5 Chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says following the guidelines issued by the line ministry, the enumerations of the affected workers should be the responsibility of Gulu City Council.

He however, says they are still holding further consultations to rectify the anomalies.

Edward Kiwanuka, the interim Gulu City Town Clerk told URN the creation of the new cities has several financial and management gaps that need to be addressed.

He says that there is a lot of work in the 12 newly annexed parishes from Gulu and Omoro Districts making a total of 124 villages and 34 parishes.

Gulu was inaugurated as a regional and strategic city alongside six other former municipalities of Arua, Jinja, Mbale, Masaka and Fort Portal.

Their creation is in fulfillment of Uganda Vision 2040 aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth and productive employment according to Goal eight of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

********

URN