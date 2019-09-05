Greed breeding corruption in Judiciary -Principal Judge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has said that the need to amass more wealth is breeding greed among judicial officers.

Bamwine says that cases of bribery, corruption, and other forms of misconduct in the judiciary and other offices are caused by lack of satisfaction and greed.

Bamwine who was on Wednesday speaking at the burial of former Supreme Court Justice Alfred Karokora at his ancestral home in Ruharo ward, Kamukuzi division Mbarara Municipality revealed that the current generation of judicial officers has failed to prioritize service above self and instead resorted to living extravagant lives.

Bamwine further revealed that the late Justice Karokora was always exemplary and would do thorough research on matters before making decisions.

Karokora succumbed to high blood pressure on Friday at the age of 83 as he was being rushed to a private clinic in Mbarara town.

He served as a member of the Judicial Service Commission and was praised for pushing for the recruitment of more officers.

Annah Karokora, one of the wives says that Karokora was principled and a loving father who always wished his family and the entire country the best. She added that the deceased fought for justice and was against officers who would be compromised to make decisions contrary to the law.

Alfred Karokora is survived by two widows, Mary and Annah Karokora, 9 old children and many grandchildren.

He was born on November 5, 1936, and he worked in the judiciary for over 43 years as a career Judicial Officer with vast experience on the bench.

Karokora then studied pharmacy at Mulago Hospital Para Medical School before proceeding to Nsamizi Law School for Lay Magistrates Diploma Course. He then enrolled at Makerere University to pursue a degree in law and graduated in 1973.

He joined the Law Development Centre for the Post Graduate Diploma-Legal Practice.

Karokora was a member of the Judicial Service Commission during which tenure, he contributed to the selection and recruitment of Judicial Officers.

In 2008, he served as an arbitrator with the Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (CADER) Legal Consultant.

URN