Gov’t to construct innovation institute in memory of Ignatius Musaazi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An innovation institute in memory of the Founding Father of Uganda’s Independence Movement, Ignatius Kangave Musaazi is in the offing.

Musaazi, one of the only two national heroes buried at Kololo Independence Grounds alongside former President Kironde Lule, is remembered as the founder of the first political party in Uganda; the Uganda National Congress. He is also remembered by many as the founding father of the cooperative movement and trade unions.

The memorial institute will be built in Kasangombe sub-county, Nakaseke district to foster leadership and mindset change, reflect the philosophy of cooperatives, undertake leather tanning, serve as an innovation think tank and credit Union for workers and cooperators as well as promote Commercial farming among communities.

Elizabeth Musaazi, the daughter of Ignatius K. Musaazi says the first phase of the constructing the institute is projected to cost 500 million Shillings. She says the money will be mobilized from the public, cooperators and government through Ignatius K. Musaazi Foundation which was started in 2017.

She says Ugandans have a big cause to celebrate the life of the National hero and the father of the nation who gave all his life to the service of humanity.

The inaugural fundraising drive for mobilization of resources will be held at Sheraton Hotel on October 1, as part of the annual memorial week to commemorate the legacies of Ignatius K. Musaazi.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Al Hajji Ali Kirunda Kivejinja says the government is committed to keeping the legacies of Ignatius Kangave Musaazi alive through the construction of the memorial institute.

Kivejinja says this year’s annual memorial week will be celebrated under the theme “Keeping I.K Musaazi Legacy Alive; Growing Patriotism in the Youth.”

According to Kivejinja, I.K Musaazi championed formations of Uganda African Framers’ Union, the first political party and the first Cooperative Society Union in Uganda.

Series of activities have been lined up to celebrate the week including a dialogue by Members of Uganda Cooperatives Alliance and other Trade Unions such as taxi and bus drivers, documentary screenings, a memorial lecture and fundraising dinner expected to be presided over by President Yoweri Museveni at Sheraton on October 4.

