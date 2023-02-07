Gov’t to avail 22,000 land titles to Kikuube residents

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government is set to avail 22,000 land titles to Kikuube residents at a reduced cost to combat the escalating land grabbing cases in the district.

The initiative to be implemented by the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Ministry and funded by the World Bank will benefit sub-counties of Kizirafumbi, Bugambe, Buhimba, Kyangwali, Kabwoya and Kikuube town council.

The titles will be availed to the local people at reduced cost not exceeding 70,000 shillings.

Peter Banura, the Kikuube LCV Chairperson told Uganda Radio Network that they have engaged the central government and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to avail residents in Kikuube with land titles at a reduced cost.

He says soon a team from the ministry of lands, housing and urban development will be in the district to sensitise leaders and residents about how the issuance of the titles will be conducted.

Banura says this will reduce on the escalating land grabbing and evictions by speculators and other tycoons who have invaded the district putting residents on tension.

Banura has however warned leaders in the district against extorting money from the beneficiaries in order to get registered to acquire the titles.

Aseera Stephen, the Buhaguzi East member of parliament says many people in the district are poor and can’t afford to process land titles on their own yet they continue to live under threats from land grabbers and speculators.

Patrick Okwairwoth,a resident of Rwengabi village in Kabwoya sub county says the initiative is a big step towards fighting land grabbers in the district.

Rose Kusiima, an elderly woman in Kizirafumbi sub county says the titles if availed will enable people to settle peacefully on their land.

Land grabbing and evictions in the Bunyoro sub region have become rampant ever since the discovery of the oil and gas with many speculators and grabbers invading the region.

