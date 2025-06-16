Govt raises safe water and sanitation investment, targets 8 in 10 villages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has announced a significant boost in funding for safe water access, sanitation systems, and environmental protection across the country in the upcoming financial year, according to the 2025/2026 budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Thursday.

Kasaija revealed that 8 out of every 10 villages in Uganda now have at least one source of safe water. This translates to 57,951 out of the 71,225 villages that are currently served—a key milestone in the country’s push to improve public health and living conditions. To consolidate these gains, the government has completed the construction of 259 medium and large solar-powered water supply and sanitation systems, including gravity flow schemes in various parts of the country.

Further, construction of 42 more large solar-powered water supply systems is underway in underserved districts such as Agago, Yumbe, Amudat, Kaabong, Kasese, and Rakai, among others. The government is also working on piped town water supply systems in 32 urban centres, including Namasale, Kamuli, Ishaka, Bukumi, and refugee settlements like Rhino Camp and Lubeli. Expansion works are being carried out in Kiboga and Zigoti, with additional systems under development in Manafwa, Kabale, Alebtong, and Nakasongola.

“We are committed to ensuring clean water access in both rural and urban communities, as well as in refugee settlements,” said Kasaija. “That is why I have allocated an additional Shs 366.1 billion for water resources management, climate change mitigation, and environmental protection.”

He also highlighted the government’s broader investment in human development, noting that a total of Shs 11.44 trillion has been earmarked for health, education, social protection, and water and sanitation in the 2025/26 financial year. The priority interventions for the water and environment sector include scaling up water infrastructure in underserved areas, rehabilitating and expanding existing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) systems, and increasing Uganda’s forest and wetland cover.

URN