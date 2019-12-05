Gov’t gazettes Human Rights Enforcement Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four days after it was dragged to court, the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, UPPC has gazetted the Human Rights Enforcement Act.

The Act which was assented to by President Yoweri Museveni on March 31st among others seeks to ensure that Human Rights enshrined in the Constitution are respected and that there should be consequences should they be violated.

However, the Act had no commencement date and it couldn’t be enforceable in Uganda without being gazetted.

According to the National Gazette issued on November, 15th, 2019 a copy seen by URN reporter, UPPC has finally printed and published the law into the Gazette under Volume CXII Number 58 issue.

An official from UPPC who preferred anonymity says that the act was gazetted.

Last month, a lawyer James Mubiru dragged the UPPC to the Civil Division of High Court saying that their refusal or neglect to publish the said Act means that it cannot be applied in the country yet there is urgent need for it.

He added that UPPC has no any legal justification as to why they had not published the Human Rights Enforcement Act, 2019.

Mubiru through his lawyer Anthony Wameli thus asked court to declare that failure by the UPPC to publish the Act is illegal and unlawful and they should also be compelled to publish it.

However, the case had been allocated to Justice Lydia Mugambe but she was yet to fix a date for hearing the matter.

Mubiru has now told URN that UPPC has succumbed to their legal and cost pressure adding that they are trying to defeat justice in the High Court.

