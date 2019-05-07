Govt adds 8MW to boost power supply in West Nile

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has through the Energy and Mineral Developments Ministry increased the supply of thermal energy to 8 megawatts to help address the intermittent power supply in West Nile.

Nyagaka power dam, which is operated by the West Nile Rural Electrification Company-Wenreco, has been producing less power due to the low water levels in Nyagak River.

As a result, government has contracted Electro-Max, a thermal power generation company to shift one of its generators in Tororo to Arua to provide the additional power to West Nile region.

Simon D’janga, the Energy and Mineral Development State Minister, says the intervention will address the challenge of load shedding in the region.

Charles Muhumuza, the Executive Director Electro-Max power generation, says the emergency intervention will ensure there is surplus power as the region waits for power from Karuma and Owen Falls dam.

Bernard Atiku, the Ayivu county MP and a member of the parliamentary committee on Natural Resources hopes that the intervention will save the region from irregular power supply.

York Odria Alioni, the Aringa South MP who is currently on special assignment by office of the President to Electro-Max and Wenreco, says the intervention will help revive the factories that had closed in the region.

The 8 megawatt power generator is to be switched on this week to provide power for the next two years.

*****

URN