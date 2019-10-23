Government, development partners launch health systems strengthening project

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Government and development partners have launched a Shs. 36 Billion health project at Koch, Goma health centre in Nwoya district. The project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the Belgian development agency, Enabel and the ministry of health is expected to strengthen health systems in the Acholi sub region particularly in Gulu, Nwoya and Omoro.

At the launch event, attended by the U.S ambassador Deborah. R. Malac and Belgian ambassador Rudi Veestraeten, Health minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said that the project will improve access to health services especially the most vulnerable through the Results Based Financing (RBF) approach.

RBF provides financial incentives, equipment and materials to health facilities if agreed results have been achieved. It also subsidizes patient fees especially in private, not-for-profit health facilities and provides incentives for health workers.

“The project will stimulate both the demand and supply side of the health services market. it will encourage individuals, households and communities receive quality health services”, Aceng said.

The ambassador of Belgium to Uganda Veestraeten hailed the RBF approach saying that it stimulates health facilities.

Presently, the ministry of health faces challenges of providing the necessary human resources, medical equipment and supplies and maintaining infrastructure in health facilities.

*****

URN