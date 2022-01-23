Ghana shocks Uganda in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Ghana in the first leg of the third round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Although several fans were allowed to grace the match at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, the support could not motivate the Ugandan team to register a win.

Ghana took the lead in the 20th minute through Abudulai Salamatu moments after Uganda’s captain Fuazia Najjemba had missed a clear chance to put Uganda in the lead. Ghana continued pushing forward but failed to double their lead.

As Uganda team was gaining momentum in the second half, Ghana’s Grace Animah doubled their lead with a well taken free-kick.

Uganda however continued to push to try and find goals, but Ghana’s goalkeeper Konlan Cynthia was equal to the challenge to stop Uganda’s forwards.

However, in the 85th minute, Uganda finally got a consolation goal through Najjemba who converted a spot kick.

Uganda will have to score two goals without conceding any if they are to eliminate Ghana in the second leg. The winner between Uganda and Ghana will face the winner between Tanzania and Ethiopia in the last phase of the qualifiers.

Africa will be represented by two teams at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 that will take place in Costa Rica.

*****

URN