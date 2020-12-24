General Tumukunde promises Tororo electorate to end tribal conflicts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Rtd. Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde has promised to elevate Tororo municipality to a city so as to address the long-standing boundary conflict between the people of Tororo county and West Budama. He told voters on a local based radio station where he appeared for a talk show on Wednesday that the only way of resolving the Tororo problem is creating a city.

According to Tumukunde, once the city is created, the people of Tororo county will own one Division and West Budama another so as to minimize the conflicts between the two communities. Tension has been high between the two communities with the people of Tororo county pushing for the creation of an independent district to separate themselves from the people of West Budama.

However, they insist that the new district should include Tororo municipality, a proposal the people of West Budama are vehemently opposed to. In 2018, the government sent a team comprising of the prime minister of the Tieng Adhola Cultural institution, Josel Obbo, the West Budama MP, Jacob Markson Oboth, the then Iteso cultural Union Prime minster, Papa Sande Emolot, the Kaberamido County MP, Veronica Isaala and the Tororo county South MP, Fredrick Angura to the colonial archives in the UK to establish the historical facts about Tororo municipality.

However, no report has been issued on the matter despite several attempts by the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to table it before parliament. However, Tumukunde says the contention will be no more once elected President next year. He also faulted his former national coordinator and the Tororo County North Member of Parliament, Annet Nyaketcho for allegedly frustrating the plans of the Tororo county people to attain autonomy.

He says the legislator’s political indecisiveness makes it hard for people to believe in her and therefore asked the electorate to dump her in the general elections. Tumukunde is the only president who was allowed by security to lead a procession in Tororo town during his campaigns.

URN