Sunday , February 9 2020
Gas explosion in Kampala suburb of Kisasi

Gas explosion in Kampala suburb of Kisasi

The Independent February 9, 2020

Images of the explosion. PHOTO UG POLICE MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has put out a fire that occurred after a massive explosion that occurred 9.00pm Sunday, in Kikulu Zone, kikaya in Kisasi.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigire, says
preliminary information indicates that the fire started from a house that had several gas cylinders.

“One cylinder caught fire igniting others that caused several blasts,” he said.

According to Oweyisigire, Officers from the Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services are still on ground in possible rescue efforts.

He said the fire has destroyed several property but no death has been confirmed so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

