From Impact to Inspiration: How EACOP revived Kabajjo Memorial Junior School

Sembabule, Uganda | TH INDEPENDENT | In the rural heart of Sembabule District lies Kabajjo Memorial Junior School, a small institution that has recently become a beacon of hope and progress in the district. The school’s transformation in 2024, courtesy of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, tells an inspiring story of resilience, community collaboration, and the power of creating a nurturing learning environment.

The journey began when Kabajjo Memorial Junior School’s original classroom block was impacted by EACOP’s Right of Way (ROW). As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, EACOP worked closely with the school leadership to identify a meaningful solution. In lieu of monetary compensation, the school opted for an in-kind replacement: the construction of a modern classroom block.

By November 2024, the new facilities were fully operational, offering students an enhanced learning environment that went beyond mere replacement. The project’s timely completion ensured that over 15 candidates could sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in the newly constructed classrooms, a critical milestone for the school and its community.

The impact of these improvements was immediate and remarkable. For the first time in the school’s history, Kabajjo Memorial Junior School achieved its best academic results. Out of 15 candidates, 2 students earned Division 1, 10 students achieved Division 2, and 3 students secured Division 3. The headteacher and staff attributed this success to the state-of-the-art facilities provided by EACOP. One teacher remarked that having a conducive learning environment made all the difference, with students more motivated and teachers better equipped to deliver quality education.

“The good report from Kabajjo Memorial Primary School is that there has been a great improvement in the performance of the school compared to the previous years before having the best facilities and structures at school. This year is the best performance they have registered so far and it’s attributed to the good learning environment that was provided by EACOP through the kind replacement of the school. The year before had 9 students with no student achieving Division 1, 5 students in Division 2, 1 student in Division 3 while 3 failed. This year, no failure was registered. Thank you to management. Thank you to all the teams that made this project possible.”

The school’s success has had a ripple effect throughout the community. Parents, who once worried about the quality of education, now feel confident in their children’s future. Local leaders have also praised EACOP’s approach, emphasizing the importance of corporate responsibility in fostering sustainable development.

EACOP’s intervention at Kabajjo Memorial Junior School stands as a testament to the power of partnerships between corporations and communities. By listening to the needs of the affected parties and opting for sustainable, long-term solutions, EACOP not only mitigated the impact of its project but also left a lasting legacy of hope and progress.

As the sun sets over the rolling hills of Sembabule District, the laughter and chatter of students echo from the new classroom block. Kabajjo Memorial Junior School is no longer just a school; it is a symbol of what can be achieved when communities and corporations work together to build a brighter future.