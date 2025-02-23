From Banking to Agriculture: Grace Kermundu’s success story

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After working for nearly three years as a banker at Uganda Women Trust Bank, Grace Kwach Kermundu decided to leave the banking sector and pursue agriculture as a business. Grace started her farming journey as a joke in 2011, with just 4 acres of fruit trees.

However, over the years, her farm has expanded to over 300 acres, with 100 acres dedicated to non-fruit crops and 150 acres to coffee plantations. As the Managing Director of Polla Mixed Farm, Grace is passionate about coffee growing, which she has identified as her lead cash crop. She is optimistic that within the next five years, her 150-acre coffee plantation will generate nearly UGX 3 billion in revenue.

Grace grows drought-resistant coffee varieties, including Arabica XL 14 and Arabica XL 28, which typically yield within 2-3 years, offering her farm a steady and low-pressure income once the crops begin to bear fruit. To support her farm’s sustainability, Grace also grows watermelons, pumpkins, and soybeans as cover crops under her coffee trees. Additionally, she planted over 30 acres of bananas to address food security challenges for the surrounding community.

Following the advice of agricultural experts on management and value additions, Grace has learned that a well-managed coffee tree can produce up to 2 kg of beans per stem, with an acre of land generating up to 2,000 kg of coffee. Recognizing the increasing demand for coffee in the West Nile region and among local communities, Grace launched a coffee nursery project, where she raised over 1 million coffee seedlings, certified by the production department of Nebbi District Local Government.

“Coffee is going to be a game-changer for the community. If every household grows coffee and maintains it properly, the economic lives of the community will drastically improve,” Kermundu said. Grace, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Procurement & Logistics Management, says she doesn’t regret leaving banking.

She realized that much of her time there was spent unproductively, while farming is a more lucrative and sustainable business without the pressures of corporate life. In 2011, Grace established her mixed farming business, Polla Mixed Farm, with an initial capital of UGX 50 million from her savings and loans. She acquired land in Kaal-Wang Parish, Nebbi Sub County, and planted Arabica XL 14 and XL 28 coffee varieties on her 150 acres of land.

These drought-resistant varieties are expected to generate returns of around UGX 1 billion from local sales, and up to UGX 3 billion if exported to international markets. “I believe that if these drought-resistant coffee varieties are introduced to farmers at the community level, poverty could become a thing of the past. The four-acre farming model promoted by the President could help,” Kermundu said.

Despite the progress, Grace faces challenges such as inadequate water supply, unreliable electricity, and poor road infrastructure, all of which hinder production. In 2023, President Yoweri Museveni visited her farm and promised to provide water for irrigation to address the water challenges. However, the promise has not yet been fulfilled.

“Our main challenges are water and electricity. If these two issues are addressed, poverty would no longer be a problem in the community,” Kermundu added. Employment and Community Impact Grace employs over 60 local workers on her farm, improving the livelihoods of community members. These workers can send their children to school and meet other basic needs through the income they earn from the farm.

Grace’s farming success has also enabled her to launch other ventures, such as beekeeping and goat rearing, with over 300 crossbred goats and fish ponds on her farm. Additionally, she planted 30 acres of non-fruit trees. Grace spends approximately UGX 20 million monthly on wages for locally employed workers, particularly during peak seasons such as weddings and rainy periods, which require increased manpower to boost coffee yields.

Joyce Piwa, the District Agricultural Officer, notes that coffee has a ready market if well-managed. A coffee tree can produce up to 2.5-3 kg of beans, and she encourages farmers to adopt modern, results-oriented farming practices. She emphasizes that coffee can be intercropped with other support crops, such as bananas and beans, which offer additional benefits.

Proper agronomic practices, including timely spraying of pesticides, mulching, pruning, and keeping the plantation clean, are essential for successful coffee farming. Resident District Commissioner for Nebbi, Robert Abak, emphasizes that the government is committed to eradicating poverty through initiatives like the Four Acres Model for economic transformation. However, many farmers remain poor due to negative mindsets about agriculture.

“Polla Mixed Farm, under the leadership of Grace Kermundu, is a living testament for those willing to embrace real farming practices. What Grace is doing is transforming the West Nile region and should receive national support to encourage other farmers to follow suit,” Abak said.

He also stressed the importance of investing in agriculture to combat unemployment, which poses a security threat to the government. Investing in agriculture, particularly coffee farming, can create jobs and improve the economy.

Charles Okumu, a community member from Kaal-Wang, shares that Grace’s farm has positively impacted the local area. Many community members now practice better agricultural techniques, and the farm has become a popular destination for exchange visits. “I manage to pay school fees and provide medical care for my family thanks to the small tasks I do at Polla Mixed Farm,” Okumu said.

