DNA test shows Kadongo Kamu legend Paul Job Kafeero had only 4 children

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Police forensic and government DNA tests have confirmed that only four out of 25 individuals who claimed to be children of the late Kadongo Kamu legend Paul Job Kafeero are biologically related to the musician.

The results were released on Thursday by Police Forensic Director AIGP Andrew Mubiru and Government Analytical Laboratory Director Kepher Kuchana Kateu at the Police Forensic Directorate in Naguru. The briefing was overseen by Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara.

By 10:00 am, the venue was filled with individuals claiming to be Kafeero’s children, members of the late musician’s family, and friends from the entertainment industry, as they awaited the outcome of the tests expected to settle long-standing paternity claims linked to his estate.

The DNA tests were conducted earlier this month after disputes over the late musician’s property and lineage intensified. The conflict attracted the intervention of Minister Balaam Barugahara, who proposed exhuming Kafeero’s remains before securing a court order to resolve the dispute.

While presenting the findings, Government Analytical Laboratory Director Kepher Kuchana Kateu said both laboratories used similar scientific procedures, equipment, and reagents, resulting in matching results. “Science does not lie. We have been conducting these tests for several years in government and police laboratories, and we have saved many families and reunited others. You went to the government and requested help to resolve this matter. The final results are out. Please let the conflicts end now. We do not want to hear more disputes about Kafeero’s children,” Kateu said.

The results announced by AIGP Andrew Mubiru matched those from the Government Analytical Laboratory, confirming Benedict Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Tomas Kafeero, also known as Swazi, and Elizabeth Nagawa as biological children of the late musician. The announcement left several claimants in tears, with some expressing disappointment over the outcome.

The 21 claimants whose DNA results did not match Kafeero include Kafero Eron, Kafero Phillip, Kafero Tony, John Mark Kafeero, Meddie Kafeero, Godfrey Kafeero, Godfrey Muwanguzi, Shafick Ssendi, Eric Katumba, John Martin Kafeero, Paul Ssentongo, Ketty Nalukwago, Margret Nakafeero, Stella Nagawa, Grace Nalukwago, Leticia Nalukwago, Lehemah Namulindwa, Joan Mirembe, Norlina Nassali, Stella Nantongo, and Stephen Mukibi.

Minister Balaam Barugahara said he received about 30 people claiming to be Kafeero’s children, but five of them disappeared before DNA sampling was conducted. He said the four confirmed children had also matched results from earlier DNA tests conducted years ago, although the findings were rejected by some claimants at the time. Barugahara added that the confirmed children will use the latest results in proceedings before the Mengo Court to update records and establish their claim to the late musician’s estate.

Paul Job Kafeero, popularly known as the “Prince of Kadongo Kamu,” died in 2007 and left behind a legacy as one of Uganda’s most celebrated musicians.