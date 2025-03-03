FPU impounds immature fish worth sh50 million

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities have impounded immature fish worth Sh50 million in an intelligence-led operation conducted on Sunday at various homes near major landing sites in Jinja City. The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), working with the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU), recovered approximately 2,000 pieces of Nile perch valued at 30 million shillings, and 1,800 pieces of tilapia worth 20 million shillings.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal fishing on small islands and major landing sites in Jinja City. In response to FPU’s renewed enforcement in Jinja and Mayuge Districts, some fishermen have resorted to hiding immature fish in their homes to evade arrest. Fishmongers at mini-markets near the landing sites have also cleared their stalls of illegal fish for fear of prosecution.

The impounded fish has since been distributed to community members, while the suspects remain at large.

Esther Oluket, an AFALU member, stated that the minimum acceptable weight for Nile perch at landing sites is 2.5 kilograms. She noted that mature Nile perch currently sells for 25,000 shillings per kilogram, offering better earnings to fishermen compared to undersized fish. Oluket emphasized that illegal fishing reduces long-term profits for fishermen.

Amiina Mubeezi, another AFALU member, pointed to Kenya and Tanzania, where fishermen have formed financial cooperatives to acquire legal fishing gear, allowing them to harvest only mature fish. Mubeezi warned that illegal fishing has depleted parts of Lake Victoria, threatening the livelihoods of fishermen.

She added that the destruction of illegal fishing gear by FPU and AFALU over the past five years has caused significant losses, highlighting the need for collective investment in approved fishing equipment. Steven Taremwa, the FPU sector commander for Jinja City and Mayuge District, said they are prioritizing community sensitization to encourage voluntary compliance.

He explained that illegal fishing drives the trade in immature fish, but FPU has developed a comprehensive operations plan targeting water bodies, transport routes, and markets. Taremwa noted that stricter border controls have disrupted the smuggling of immature fish into regional markets, forcing perpetrators to focus on upcountry markets with less oversight.

He added that fishermen are now taking the lead in identifying illegal fishers who often operate undetected within legal fishing structures.

URN