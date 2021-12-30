Fort Portal resident hacks two year old girl to death

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Fort Portal have arrested a 36 year-old man for allegedly killing a two-year-old girl and injuring two others.

According to the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson Vincent Twesige, David Kachope, a resident of Kidukuru cell, Karambi ward in Fort Portal allegedly hacked Angel Fautsine to death on Tuesday night. He adds that Kachope then cut the deceased’s sister Irene Namara, 10 years and Elijah Nsereko, aged 1 year.

Deborah Nagawa, Nsereko’s mother says that Kachope waited for her to enter the bathroom and then attacked the children inside her house. Nagawa says that when she returned from the bathroom, she found Kachope hacking the children using an axe.

According to Nagawa, she raised an alarm attracting neighbors who disarmed Kachope and took him to Kasusu police post.

Residents rushed Nsereko to Maranatha Children’s Clinic while Faustine is admitted at Virika hospital.

Twesige says that the police are investigating the motive of the suspect. He however says that they have received reports that the attack on the children is a result of a land wrangle between the suspect’s family and Nagawa.

