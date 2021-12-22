Fort Portal city authorities inoculate travelers at police checkpoints

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabarole district and Fort Portal city authorities have resolved to establish COVID-19 vaccination centers at every police checkpoint on major roads leading to and out of the city and the district.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that unvaccinated people get the COVID-19 jab as one of the containment measures. Kabarole Resident District Commissioner, Julian Ayesiga indicates that both the district and Fort Portal city recently received over 130,000 doses of AstraZeneca and Mordena vaccines.

She however says that the uptake of the vaccination is still very low, which has prompted them to set up vaccination centers at various police checkpoints. Addressing the district council at Kitumba, Ayesiga revealed that they held an emergency meeting where they resolved to establish vaccination points along major roads to convince travelers to take the COVID-19 jab.

She singled out Karangura and Kicwamba sub-counties, which she said have continued to perform poorly when it comes to vaccination uptake. Ayesiga explained that some of the people have declined to be vaccinated, saying that they want specific vaccines specifically sputnik and Johnson and Johnson.

In his remarks, Kabarole LCV chairperson, Richard Rwabuhinga appealed to the district COVID-19 taskforce to intensify sensitization campaigns concerning the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. Rwabuhinga said transport operators especially boda boda riders should be given priority because they are next to teachers as far as the opening of schools is concerned.

Rogers Mbabazi, the Fort Portal Resident City Commissioner told URN that their decision is not aimed at frustrating travelers but aimed at ensuring that the general public is safe from COVID-19. Mbabazi maintains all travelers will be expected to travel with their COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid inconvenience.

Brian Kisembo, the Kabarole District Health Officer says that only 16% of the general population in the district and Fort Portal have been vaccinated since the campaign started in March.

URN