Former VP Bukenya, Entebbe MP lose NRM primaries in Wakiso

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Vice President Prof. Gilbert Bukenya has lost the National Resistance Movement-NRM primaries in Busiro North constituency to incumbent MP Dennis Ssozi Galabuzi.

According to the results tallied at Wakiso NRM district headquarters, Galabuzi polled 16,643 while Prof. Bukenya got 7,642 votes, and the third contestant Dr Daniel Kyabayinze got 211 votes.

This was the second time that the duo faced off in the party primaries having competed in the same race in 2015 primaries which Galabuzi won with a decisive margin. However, although Bukenya lost, he went on to contest as an independent candidate in the general election.

The election in the constituency was characterized by chaos and accusation of voter bribery and inclusion of non-party members in the register which led to fights at different polling stations. For instance, in Namuyumba town council Prof Bukenya lost control and tore the register.

Chaotic scenes also saw a delay in the tallying of results as the agents of the aspirants submitted declaration forms with unmatching results from several polling stations. The returning officer and police officer spent several hours harmonizing the contest.

Meanwhile, in Entebbe municipality, the incumbent Member of Parliament Rosemary Tumusiime has been floored by political upcoming Stephen Shaka Gashaija in a race that had six aspirants. Gashaija scored 2,970 while Tumusiime gathered 1,250. Others where Florence Tukei (196), Madina Zalwango (583) Patience Tumusimire (239) Peace Salamuka (195).

Peter Ssematimba seized the party ticket in Busiro South with 9075 votes . Charles Lwanga who came second scored 4385 votes, Titus Kiwanuka bagged 60 votes and Ronald Ssenyondwa got 448 votes. State Minister for primary education Rosemary Sseninde won by a sliding victory of 68,707 votes while her rival PrimeRose Kigonya Muwanguzi scored 7,347 votes in the Woman MP’s contest.

In Busiro East, Mary Byangire Ssendi who was the NRM flag bearer in 2016 lost to Najib Male Kakinda. They polled 2,103 and 8713 votes respectively. Frank Kyazze won the race the Makindye-Ssabagabo municipal race with a sliding win of 15, 278 votes while his rival Godfrey Mbigitti scooped 121 votes. In Nansana Municipality the incumbent MP Robert Kasule Ssebunya polled 7,409 defeating Rashid Khamis Ssekwewa who got 3,551 votes.

In the same development, Emmanuel Katumba Ssenkenzi will bear the NRM flag in Kira Municipality having polled with the highest number of votes; 2862 to defeat Allan Bulamu who scored 1737, Stanley Ssentongo, 134, and while Michael West Achire, Jackie Nabatanzi, and John Byamukama scored 252, 374, and 164 votes respectively.

In Kyadondo East, the voters preferred Pius Mujuzi over the six contestants in the race. Mujuzi saw 3,374 standing behind his portrait while his close contender Sitenda Sebalu, who has been the bearing the part card for years, got 1512. Others in the race where Anthony Lubwama, former headteacher St Charles Lwanga Kasasa, who managed to get 259 votes, Patrick Kigonvu, 124, Bruce Magala, 217, and Steven Ssewanonda 489.

********

URN