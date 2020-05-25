Former Cranes captain, legend Jimmy Kirunda dies at 70

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Former Cranes captain Jimmy Kirunda,70 has died.

According to Ahmed Hussein, the Communications Officer of the soccer governing body FUFA, Kirunda reportedly collapsed while walking in Bwaise, on the outskirts of Kampala Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead moments later.

Flamboyant, disciplined and versatile, he played for all Uganda’s big clubs Express, KCCA and SC Villa.

The highlight of his career, was at KCCA in 1978, where he switched from defence to striking, going on to lead the league top scorer with a record 38 goals. The record was only broken two decades later, by Andrew Fimbo Mukasa in 1999.

The same year, he captained Cranes, from the back as they shocked the continent to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final match. Led by another legend Phillip Omondi, Cranes marched past giants Morocco and Nigeria, but fell to hosts Ghana in the final.

He was the manager of the national team between 1989 and 1996. Kirunda played as a defender for Express FC, KCCA FC, SC Villa, and Abu Dhabi sports. Goal.com, a sports website, describes Kirunda as “a genius class of the act.”

In 2014, Kirunda told Confederation of African Football (CAF) online that his experience in the 1978 African Cup finals “is what has kept me a true legend for all these years and believe it can happen soon.”

He added that “We were a great team and played good football, when you want to be a champion you have to win big games. This has been a problem for Ugandan football if the boys can win the big games then it can be well. It was teamwork and aggressiveness that we overcame the likes of Egypt and Morocco of those days and we did it on merit.”

He is known for the composure in possession of the ball and also aggressive enough to dispose of the opponent.

Uganda league top scorers 1968-2017

YEAR PLAYER CLUB GOALS

1968 –

1969 Ali Kitonsa Express 36

1970 –

1971 Ouma Polly Simba 18

1972 Not awarded

1973 Joy Ssebuliba LINT 17

1974 Peter Kirumira Express 14

1975 Chris Dungu KCC FC 12

1976 John Ntesibe Express 14

1977 Dennis Obua Police 24

1978 Jimmy Kirunda KCC 38

1979 Davis Kamoga KCC 18

1980 Davis Kamoga KCC 21

1981 Issa Sekatawa NYTIL 18

1982 Issa Sekatawa Express 22

1983 Issa Sekatawa Express 21

1984 Frank Kyazze KCC 18

1985 Frank Kyazze KCC 28

1986 Charles Letti Tobacco 29

1987 Magidu Musisi SC Villa 28

1988 Mathias Kawesa Nsambya 17

1989 Magidu Musisi SC Villa 15

1990 Magidu Musisi SC Villa 28

1991 Mathias Kawesa Coffee 18

1992 Magidu Musisi SC Villa 29

1993 Mathias Kawesa SC Villa 20

1994 Adolf Bola Coffee 21

1995 Ibrahim Kizito UEB 20

1996 David Kiwanuka UEB 21

1997 Jackson Mayanja /Ogwang 18

1998 Charles Kayemba SC Villa 12

1999 Andrew Mukasa SC Villa 45

2000 Andrew Mukasa SC Villa 27

2001 Hassan Mubiru Express 27

2002 Hassan Mubiru Express 22

2003 Hassan Mubiru Express 16

2004 Kiwanuka/R.Sentongo Simba 10

2005 Martin Muwanga/Serunkuma 8

2006 Daniel Walusimbi Police 15

2007 Hamis Kitagenda URA 20

2008 Brian Umony/Olobo Simba 15

2009 Ssenyonjo Peter Police 22

2010 Tonny Odur Bunamwaya 21

2011 Hamis Diego Kiiza URA 14

2012 Robert Sentongo URA 13

2013 Herman Wasswa KCC 20

2014 Francis Olaki/Odur KCC 15

2015 Robert Sentongo URA 15

2016 Geoffrey Serunkuma KCC 20

2017 Dan Mzee Serunkuma Vipers 17