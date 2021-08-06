FMD: Farmers in Kiruhura demand vaccination of goats and sheep

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Kiruhura district are demanding the vaccination of goats, sheep and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

Last week, the government distributed 500,000 FMD vaccine doses to 52 affected districts across the country.

Dr Grace Asiimwe, the Kiruhura District Veterinary officer says the ongoing vaccination is targeting only cattle.

However, this has not gone well with farmers who say that most of them graze cattle, sheep or goats on one farm.

Amos Atukwase, a farmer from Masha where vaccination is on-going says only his cattle were vaccinated noting that he is sacred that his sheep are at risk of being infected.

Molly Nyamwiza Rusooso, a farmer from Kinoni says she vaccinated her goats after the veterinary officer refused to vaccinate them noting that goats move a long distance when grazing.

Kamusiime Nuwagaba, a farmer from Sanga says that failure to vaccinate goats and sheep mostly is leaving the cattle at risk of reinfection noting that both animals graze in the same farms.

But Asiimwe says they received few doses of vaccines and considered livestock that is more prone to FMD.

Kiruhura district which has 135,000 herds of cattle received 45,000 doses only. Asiimwe says that they are vaccinating cattle in areas where the infection of FMD is high.

FMD is widely spread by infected animals comparatively easily through contact with contaminated farming equipment, vehicles, clothing, and feed.

The affected animal presents blisters inside the mouth and on the feet that may rupture and cause lameness.

According to scientists, containing the spread of the disease demands considerable efforts in vaccination, strict monitoring, trade restrictions, quarantines, among other measures.

URN