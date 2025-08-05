Flair as Tanqueray crowns Kampala style and fashion brunch return

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was a dazzling display of flashing lights and stunning looks at Noni Vie on Sunday as the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch made a triumphant return to the social scene. This edition, themed “Soft Life, Hard Truth,” had Tanqueray stepping in to infuse the event with its signature sophistication and flair as Kampala’s most stylish and influential personalities indulged in a day of high fashion, good music and exquisite cocktails.

The venue buzzed with stylish guests mingling and striking poses for the cameras in between enjoying the bites and cocktails that were flowing all through. As the afternoon progressed, a live cocktail mixology session captivated the crowd as the bartender made use of fire, ice and everything in between to make a spectacle that drew gasps of appreciation for the artistry behind each tasteful Tanqueray creation.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch for its return,” said Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager. “The synergy between Tanqueray’s commitment to elevated experiences and the brunch’s celebration of style and culture was evident in every aspect here today and we look forward to many more collaborations that push the boundaries of luxury lifestyle in Kampala.”

A rotation of Uganda’s top DJs including Selector Jay, Lil Stunner, DJ Young Mone, DJ Vee, DJ Jose and guest performer DJ Nicolas Peks from Burundi kept a danceable rhythm going through the venue, while MCs Alleh and TopBoy occasionally amplified the excitement with stylish shout-outs and crowd interactions. A collective murmur rippled through the Noni Vie parking lot as Abryanz made his fashionably late entrance amidst the flashing cameras and cheers in the spirit of this brunch’s fusion of style and spectacle.

Speaking at the Brunch Abryanz said, “The Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch is a movement to celebrate individuality and creativity so it has been nice to see everyone here embrace the ‘Soft Life, Hard Truth’ theme in their own way. Tanqueray’s presence has raised the bar of this edition and after today, it’s clear Kampala is ready for more elevated fashion experiences like this.”

With Tanqueray’s touch, the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch delivered on its promise of a fusion of fashion, music and mixology setting a new standard for what’s possible when Kampala people showed up, dressed up, and lived the moment.