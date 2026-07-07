Zert Essential and the business of building a digital brand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s creator economy has lowered the barriers to entry into film, digital media and brand marketing. It has also blurred the line between public profile and public record.

Few emerging creators illustrate that tension more than Kizito Sirajje, known professionally as Zert Essential, whose career spans content creation, filmmaking, digital marketing and publishing.

Sirajje positions himself at the centre of Zert Creatives Uganda, an umbrella brand that includes Zert Creative Media TV Uganda, while his TikTok platform serves as the primary vehicle for audience growth and commercial visibility.

His public biography traces a path from computer engineering into digital media, alongside claims of training in marketing and filmmaking, including study at the National Film and Television School in the United Kingdom. While those credentials are central to his professional profile, they are not independently verifiable through publicly available institutional records.

The same pattern extends to his commercial work. Sirajje is associated with brand partnerships and content production, but little information is publicly available on the scale of those collaborations or the operations behind his media ventures.

Questions also arise around claims of international acting credits linked to Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and “Rotten Tomatoes.” Public production records do not support those credits, while Rotten Tomatoes is a review platform rather than a film or television production.

More readily verifiable is his entry into publishing. His book, listed on Google Books, focuses on digital branding and monetisation for African creators, reflecting the growing market for creator-led business education.

Away from digital platforms, Sirajje has also undertaken community outreach. A 2025 visit to Kyengera, where he distributed clothing and sanitary products to children, remains one of the more clearly documented aspects of his public work.

His rise mirrors broader changes in Uganda’s creative economy. Affordable production tools and social media have created new pathways into the industry, allowing creators to build audiences and businesses outside traditional media structures. But the same ecosystem often relies on self-curated narratives that move faster than independent verification.

Zert Essential’s career sits at the intersection of those realities. Some aspects of his public profile are readily documented; others remain difficult to substantiate. Together, they offer a snapshot of a creative economy where visibility is increasingly easy to build, but credibility still depends on evidence.