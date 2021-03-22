Fire destroys drugstore at Koboko general hospital

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted a drugstore at Koboko General Hospital. The fire broke out in the container that is used to store drugs and other-equipment worth millions of Shillings at around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, the fire started from a nearby building where some people were welding. One of the men on the site only identified as Mugisha told our reporter that the sparks from the welding and metal fabrication works could have ignited the fire.

“We were doing other works in this nearby house and were only shocked to see smoke coming out of the container which had been locked. By the time we raised alarm and it was opened, everything was in smoke,” said Mugisha. None of the Koboko general hospital staff was available for comment by the time of the incident. Michael Munguacel, the head of fire and rescue at Arua regional office says that despite putting out the fire, they could not rescue any property.

URN