Female traffic officers demanded for change of uniform – Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police administration has responded to the controversy that has been stirred by the new traffic police uniform on various social media platforms.

Police uniforms committee chairman Asan Kasingye unveiled the new traffic police uniform on Monday this week replacing the white one accompanied with a black belt and beret.

A lot of fun has been made about the new uniform with people claiming that the police officers are not visible while others have compared them to ‘marine commandos’ in the comic ‘Sankerewa’ music video.

However, a number of people have posted on social media wondering what the purpose of putting white gaiters on black shoes was. People have argued that white gaiters would definitely get dirty during dusty and rainy days, giving a bad image to the disciplined force.

Kasingye, in response to critics of police uniform says the gaiters were introduced because officers had reported that water penetrates their shoes whenever it rains. The gaiters according to Kasingye specifically prevent water from entering the shoes even when attending to their duties during rain.

Other changes made on traffic police uniform include the introduction of a white belt, ashy beret, white and black cap for female traffic police officers.

A police officer who was part of the team that designed the new traffic police uniform said female police officers through former operations commander, ACP Sarah Kibwika expressed discomfort with white uniform.

Some female police officers reportedly said the white uniform was making them look shabby because it would easily become dirty. Officers say it required them to change or wash uniform every day.

“Once you put on that white uniform, you will have to spend the entire day standing. When you sit down, it gets dirty. It was a nightmare wearing that uniform when you had women issues. We recommended for it to be changed,” a police woman quoted her colleagues in a report made by ACP Kibwika.

ACP Kibwika is currently the Professional Standards Unit –PSU commander. She was appointed to her current position last year. Nevertheless, some female traffic officers told Uganda Radio Network –URN that much as they advocated for change of uniform, they never expected the one they have received.

“I am a small person but the uniform that was brought for me is quite big. Drivers and my colleagues are making fun of me. I didn’t like the white one but this is also not nice. They should have kept it Khaki and maybe with white berets,” a traffic policewoman said.

Kasingye said changes are going to be made on the new uniform. He said they are going to add white sleeves but other features won’t change. The people concerned about the design of the new traffic police uniform have been reminded that a uniform is not a fashion outfit.

Police says gaiter will be worn by officers wearing trousers but those putting on dresses should not wear them.

*****

URN