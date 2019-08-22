Fear of change hurting Ugandans-Gen.Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT Party President, General Mugisha Muntu says that the fear of change and desperation continues to hurt Ugandans which has compromised the decisions they make.

Muntu was on Thursday speaking at the opening of the ANT offices for Ankole sub-region in Lugazi, Kakooba division, Mbarara Municipality.

According to Muntu, the biggest numbers of Ugandans are craving for change but they continue to find it hard to stand firm as their mind-set has been compromised by the current state of affairs.

Gen. Muntu says that the NRM government has instilled fear among Ugandans to the extent of making them believe that they will be destined for the worst when it is overthrown.

He further revealed that the country will continue to grapple with insecurity unless the leadership moves in to address the challenges that people go through. He says that the deplorable living conditions and absence of employment opportunities drives people especially the youth to engage in crime.

Daniel Kafureka, the ANT Coordinator for Ankole says that funds for the office space were contributed by members in the Ankole sub-region and beyond.

Mweteise Bintabara, the ANT mobilizer for Ankole sub-region says that the opening of a new office will ease on mobilization of party members and coordinating the 12 districts in the greater Ankole area.

