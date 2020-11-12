FDC leaders in Busia defect to NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders of Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party in Samia Bugwe North, Busia district have crossed to National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

The leaders include: Ibrahim Okello, the FDC party chairman Samia Bugwe north constituency, Emmanuel Wabwire, the FDC vice-chairperson and Jorum Bwire Wessa, FDC party mobilizer.

Others are Charles Ndeke, Yonah Sanya Wegulo both FDC parish chairpersons and Serwano Wabwire who is also the LCI chairman Buhawuli B village in Bulumbi sub-county.

The leaders defected during the launch of NRM parliamentary candidates joint campaigns held on Thursday at Bulumbi sub-county headquarters.

Okello says the decision to cross to the NRM is due to strength and good service delivery by President Yoweri Museveni in the area.

Ndeke says that he has realized that opposition political parties cannot bring peace and development.

Wabwire says that he will conduct door to door campaigns and woo opposition supporters in the area to join NRM.

John Mulimba, the NRM flag bearer for Samia Bugwe North MP seat says that the defection of the FDC leaders is a sign that the party is strong in the area.

