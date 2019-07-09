FDC asks gov’t to increase funding to sports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change-FDC wants government to increase funding to sports activities.

Addressing the press on Monday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, FDC Deputy Spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that sport is a very good avenue to market Uganda abroad.

According to the 2019/2020 budget, National Council for Sports- NCS has been allocated 17.4 billion shillings and 10 billion shillings of which would go to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Among others, the FUFA budget includes paying the National head coach 75 million shillings monthly, the national assistant coaches, and also about 50 national players who receive shillings one million monthly.

In the FUFA 2018/2019 budget, 3.8 billion shillings was earmarked to finance the Uganda Cranes participation in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Kikonyogo says that government should prioritize investing in sports because it promotes Uganda’s sportspersons and advertises Uganda abroad something that could bring in more revenue.

Kikonyogo says that the Cranes strike for allowances during the Afcon tournament was a clear sign underfunding and a call for action to be taken.

He said while the Ugandan team had pulled off a good show in Egypt, its image and that of the country was tainted because of the strike.

Kikonyogo says sports people need to be motivated with better pay something that comes with proper funding.

Kikonyogo says there is need to promote sports in schools and also to establish more sports facilities across the country. He said physical education sessions seem to be fading away from schools and yet these were very instrumental in promoting sports among students in schools.

