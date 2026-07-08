Trump orders cutoff of U.S. trade with Spain during NATO summit

ANKARA | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday an immediate halt to all trade, including visits with Spain, criticizing Madrid’s lack of participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance during a NATO summit held here.

Speaking to journalists alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of the formal main summit session, Trump said, “Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore.”

The U.S. president then publicly directed his administration to sever trade ties. Turning to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump said: “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”

Madrid recently declined to meet NATO’s new 5 percent gross domestic product (GDP) defense spending target and has refused to allow the United States to utilize its airspace or territory for operations during the war with Iran. ■